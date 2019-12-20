Access Elevator Provides Four Unique Styles of Stairlifts That Promote Mobility and Independence

Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --Access Elevator provides quality stairlifts to residents and businesses throughout the Midwest including Milwaukee WI, Chicago IL, and the greater Chicagoland area of Naperville, Schaumburg, Evanston, and Waukegan. With options in temporary and permanent installations, stairlifts provide convenience and versatility to caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Straight stairlifts give residents with straight stairs varied options in indoor mobility. With affordable options and installation, straight stairlifts offer flexibility that can support up to 350 lbs of weight and convenient compact folding depth.



Curved stairlifts give homeowners with unique curved stairs peace of mind with their safe and durable designs. Accommodating stairs of all different kinds, curved stairlifts promote security and safeguard independence, while accommodating the architectural beauty of your home.



Outdoor stairlifts are ideal for people with steps leading from the entrance or exit of their home. Live on a lakefront? Take the stairlift down to the dock and avoid the steep climb. With an optional hooded cover, an outdoor stairlift avoids hazardous risks such as ice, snow, and other outdoor elements. Outdoor stairlifts keep you safe when entering and exiting your home and give you the freedom to go outdoors without worry.



Stairlifts with retractable rails allow for installation anywhere, even in tight spaces and vestibules. With rails retracting automatically, you don't have to worry about added safety when going up and down your stairs.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your two-story home. By providing four different models of quality stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give residence independence no matter what their unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. By offering over four different styles of stairlifts, Access Elevator has a range of different stairlift options that are tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements.