Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/25/2019 --Access Elevator, with locations in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, is a provider of platform lifts for homes and businesses. Some platform lifts meet ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliance while other are designed for home and private use.



"Platform Lifts" encompass many different lift options for wheelchairs, scooters and even those with walkers. However, some of the more basic models of a platform lift may not be suitable for those with any assistance device besides a basic wheelchair. These also may not be ADA compliant. Access Elevator is an excellent resource for information on the different options in platform lifts as the compliancy rules can make a difference in the best choice for customers.



An example of a basic platform lift would be the unenclosed lift. This type of platform lift is the most inexpensive option and best for home use. The unenclosed lift also comes with various options such as a base that folds up and out of the way. As one can imagine, this isn't always very user friendly or welcoming as another person would be required to get it in some form of readiness.



The more engineered forms of platform lifts include the hybrid lift and the enclosed platform lift. The hybrid platform lift looks like an elevator but at a friendlier price point. The enclosed platform lift is similar to an elevator, but a little simpler. The enclosed platform lift is typically installed along an exterior wall or stairway. Often, you'll see them next to a stairway as the option for ADA use. This might be the best options for short stairways, as they are required to a have a 1:12 rise ratio, so a ramp may not only always be feasible. This is the one of the best uses for a platform lift – in an area that cannot have a ramp but only has a short distance to go.



Access Elevator is always available to help educate customers about the options available for them that fit their needs in terms of lift capacity, size and other specifications.



