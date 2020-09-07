Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2020 --Access Elevator helps homeowners and businesses in Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas accommodate individuals with limited mobility through Savaria lift technology.



Chair lifts of many types help individuals with limited mobility regain their independence indoors. With a vast range of styles, colors, and functions, Access Elevator makes indoor accessibility simple with three quality Savaria lift technologies: wheelchair lifts, stair lifts, and home elevators.



Savaria wheelchair lifts help individuals relying on wheelchairs move up and down levels safely and with ease. Easily installed in public buildings and residential areas, the Savaria wheelchair lift comes in various models such as enclosed and unenclosed wheelchair lifts. Accommodating different budgets and needs, Savaria wheelchair lifts get the job done when navigating stairs and multi-story buildings.



Savaria lifts come in a range of stair lift models to accommodate straight and curved staircases. Without tarnishing the overall look and splendor of attractive stairwells, Savaria stair lifts glide over stairs with powerful, safe, and smooth technology. The professional team at Access Elevator helps clients evaluate their home or business to recommend the right stair lift technology for every scenario.



Savaria lift technology also includes an impressive inventory of elevators. With models large and small, Savaria elevators can reach multiple levels and accommodate a number of passengers. Savaria elevators include a number of models such as Infinity elevators, LU/LA elevators, Eclipse elevators, and more!



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family business dedicated to helping individuals with limited mobility increase their independence and mobility indoors. Working with businesses and homeowners in Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas Access Elevator makes indoor mobility hassle-free for all individuals of all capabilities. Carrying quality lift technology such as Savaria lifts, Access Elevator walks clients through the entire process of selecting, installing, and maintaining their stair lift technology for optimal use. Contact Access Elevator today by visiting their site: https://www.accesselevator.com/.