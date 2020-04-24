Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --Access Elevator offers unenclosed platform lifts that are ideal for commercial businesses in Rochester, Erie, Morgantown WV, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Ithaca NY, and surrounding areas.



Access Elevator is dedicated to offering businesses practical and affordable accessibility solutions. Accommodating individuals with limited mobility, unenclosed platforms lifts are a great choice for businesses big and small due to their safety, convenience, and class.



Access Elevator offers unenclosed platform lift technology that is equipped with the safety features needed to provide optimal protection and security. With a self-diagnostic system and emergency lights, this ADA approved platform lift option adheres to local code regulations to protect users and commercial businesses.



With a flip-up ramp and foldable size of 21 inches, these easy to install unenclosed platform lifts offer effective base and carriage designs for convenience. Equipped with a battery backup and remote-mounted controller, the unenclosed platform lifts that Access Elevator offer provide commercial businesses with the most sophisticated and advanced lift technology available.



Access Elevator provides commercial businesses in Pittsburgh, Erie, Syracuse, and surrounding areas with attractive unenclosed platform lift options. With over 200 available colors, the unenclosed platform lift is built for style. In addition to its versatile look, the whisper-quiet, energy-saving, environmentally-friendly design makes the unenclosed platform lift a must-have for businesses both big and small.



For businesses looking upgrade accessibility with platform lift technology, Access Elevator assists with their expertise in choosing the right platform lift technology at the right price.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides customized and sophisticated technology to promote independence and accessibility for clients and employees of businesses in Pittsburgh, Erie, Rochester, Morgantown WV, Syracuse, Ithaca NY, and the surrounding areas. With 51 years of experience in offering practical and affordable technology, the team of experts at Access Elevator offers quality solutions that customers can rely on. For more information on unenclosed platform lift technology visit www.accesselevator.com, or call the Access Elevator headquarters at 716-483-3696.