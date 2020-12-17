Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2020 --Access Elevator is the preferred wheelchair lift provider in Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, and surrounding areas due to their quality engineering, patented diagnostics system, and unmatched safety.



Overcoming the architectural challenges of a building can be impossible for individuals with limited mobility. While most businesses are equipped with accessibility technology, most multi-platform homes in the Buffalo, Morgantown, Pittsburgh areas are not.



Access Elevator solves complicated mobility issues for homeowners with their industry-leading, ADA compliant wheelchair lift technology.



Access Elevator offers wheelchair lift technology to homeowners that embrace quality, advanced engineering. Equipping homes with technology from the most respected manufacturers in the nation, Access Elevator offers wheelchair lift models with features such as electrostatic, powder-coated finishes, 115V motors, constant pressure control switches, and more!



Access Elevator impresses clients with its patented Active Wiring, Accessories, Relay & Electronics (A.W.A.R.E.) diagnosis system. As the only vertical wheelchair lift with this patented system, technicians and users can monitor the functionality of wheelchair lifts with ease.



Access Elevator is dedicated to providing its clients with unmatched safety on all of their wheelchair lift designs. From alarm-stop systems, grab rails, landing interlocks, manual lowering functions, and more, every aspect of Access Elevator's lifts are designed with safety in mind. Certain wheelchair lift modes are even designed with an uninterruptible power supply to provide safety during blackouts.



About Access Elevator

By handling all aspects of sales and installation, Access Elevator uses its years of expertise in home mobility to offer homeowners quick, efficient, and professional installation. To learn more about Access Elevator's wheelchair lift technology, visit www.accesselevator.com today!