Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Access Elevator makes mobility hassle-free for their clients in Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, and Morgantown, WV, with enclosed wheelchair lifts.



Mobility isn't always easy for individuals in wheelchairs. With stairs and platforms causing complicated mobility challenges, enclosed wheelchair lifts increase independence and comfort for individuals facing accessibility challenges.



Access Elevator meets the needs of homeowners and businesses in the area by offering enclosed wheelchair lifts that surpass industry standards and provide enhanced safety features for optimal security.



Surpassing industry standards is important to Access Elevator, which is why their enclosed wheelchair lifts exceed typical industry standards with:



- A four-year Factory Warranty

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Articulating base and carriage design

- Designed for Commercial & Residential Use

- Foldable to a Width of 21 inches

- A.W.A.R.E. Diagnostics System

- Outdoor and Indoor Lift Models

- Optional Enhancements

- 1 Code-Compliant Simple Installation

- Cost-Effective Repairs



Access Elevator's wheelchair lifts offer a vast range of enhanced safety features to keep clients safe and secure. These safety features range from the railing, alarms, stop switch, and more. Access Elevators enclosed wheelchair lift safety features include:



- Nonskid platform surface

- Obstruction safety panel under the platform

- Alarm and emergency stop switch

- Grab rails

- Landing interlocks (ensuring doors are locked when lifts are on other floors)

- Upper final limit

- Customizable Hybrid Models



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has over 50 years of experience serving Erie, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Syracuse, and the surrounding areas with a range of wheelchair lifts, including enclosed wheelchair lift models. Our Locally owned business adds an advantage that other companies cannot provide with our Factory Trained Technicians. With an emphasis on quality and unmatched customer service, Access Elevator meets its clients' needs and exceeds expectations



Forging relationships with the most respected suppliers in mobility technology, Access Elevator has kept up on the latest innovations to give their clients optimal technology that will last for years to come. Visit www.accesselevator.com today to learn more about Access Elevator.