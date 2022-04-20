Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2022 --Access Elevator proudly provides chair lifts / stair lifts in Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. While the long-term advantages of chair lift technologies may seem obvious, Access Elevator often encounters individuals who are apprehensive to purchase chair lifts, because of common myths.



Access Elevator debunks three common myths about chair lifts to provide potential clients with the information needed to make an informed decision about purchasing chair lift technology.



1) Chair lifts decrease independence.

There seems to be a lot of concern around the subject of chair lifts and independence. Access Elevator debunks this myth by mentioning that not only do chair lifts increase independence by allowing users to move freely up and down stairs and steps, but chair lifts enable individuals to move from sitting to standing positions automatically without caregiver assistance.



2) Chair lifts will decrease muscular strength.

One benefit of chair lift technology is that it decreases pressure on joints. Without the need to bend for sitting down and standing up, chair lift users save their joints from inflammation that decreases muscular strength. If anything, chair lifts keep users stronger.



3) Chair lifts are too expensive.

Chair lifts are a long-term investment that can keep individuals in their homes for longer. If the initial investment seems too steep, Access Elevator works with their clients' budgets to find a realistic and affordable solution, ensuring that anyone in need can know their options for chair lift technology.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator offers a vast range of mobility solutions, such as chair lifts, in Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Utilizing their strong relationships with the top manufacturers in chair lift technology, Access Elevator offers clients affordable rates on the best lift technologies. From unenclosed chair lifts, hybrid platform lifts, portable lifts, and more, Access Elevator offers a plethora of mobility technologies to fit any need, desire, and budget.



With over 53 years of experience offering accessibility solutions to homeowners and businesses in the area, Access Elevator has become an industry leader in indoor and outdoor accessibility solutions. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more.