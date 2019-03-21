Jamestown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2019 --There is a company that is headquartered in Jamestown, New York that has been building a reputation for mobility solutions such as stairway lifts for many years. The business that is now known as Access Elevator was established in 1969.



One remarkable thing about this company is the fact that they are still family owned and operated to this day. They put their personal stamp on everything that they do which is demonstrated by the safety and quality of their stairway lifts.



They are extremely discerning about the manufacturers that they are willing to partner with, and they have determined that they are very comfortable selling and installing Stannah stairway lifts. Stannah has been around since the 1800s and started to focus on stairway lifts in 1975. Their products are very highly regarded within the industry for their excellent warranties and unique safety and design features.



In addition to the reliability and durability of the stairway lifts themselves, the installation technicians at Access Elevator are highly skilled, experienced professionals that know these lifts inside and out. To add to their unique brand of expertise, they have served the same geographic areas of Upstate, NY and Western, PA for many years.



Much of the residential architecture in these cities is quite unique with many of the homes in the area being built generations ago. There are very specific nuances to these homes, and it can be difficult for some stairway lift installers that are used to cookie cutter new developments to adapt to challenging new situations. Since Access Elevator has been devoting their time to these specific communities, they understand exactly how to handle each and every stairway lift installation assignment that comes their way whether working in an old or new home. This attribute sets them apart from the competition.



For more information, please visit: www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/