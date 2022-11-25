Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Access Elevator is the preferred choice for home elevator sales and installation in Erie, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. With a wide range of home elevator options to choose from, Access Elevator equipped their clients' homes with advanced lift technology that not only increased indoor mobility, but overall home value.



While there are several design features that can increase home value, Access Elevator points out that home elevators are a more affordable and practical home addition than remodeling projects, which not only can be disruptive, but take weeks to achieve.



Here are three ways in which home elevator additions can add value to homes:



1. Retirement Value - Many potential home buyers are looking for homes that they can retire in. Installing a home elevator can attract a whole market of individuals seeking stately homes for retirement.



2. Design Value - Perhaps the most obvious way in which home elevators increase home value is through design value. Much like a luxurious pool, home elevators add elegance and function to homes, which can substantially increase overall value.



3. Accessibility Value - Elderly and physically handicapped home buyers are much more likely to place offers on homes that already include home accessibility installments, such as home elevators.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is proud to provide a range of home elevators to Erie, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that each of their clients' needs differ, the team of skilled technicians at Access Elevator works with clients one-on-one to find the ideal mobility solutions for their budget and requirements. From LU/LA elevators, glass cab elevators, PVE elevators, and more, Access Elevator has a plethora of customizable home elevator options for homeowners in their community.



Since 1969 Access Elevator has been the preferred choice for home elevator solutions. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about home elevators and other mobility solutions for Erie, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding cities.