According to Access Elevator, three safety features that often make enclosed wheelchair lifts an ideal and safe option include:



1) Enclosed Design



One of the most reassuring aspects of enclosed wheelchair lifts is their fully enclosed design, provided directly by the manufacturer. This means users are surrounded on all sides in a secure environment, minimizing the chances of falls or accidents without the need for extensive structural modifications. The enclosure acts as a protective barrier, keeping users safe from accidental bumps against walls or objects while in transit. Whether in a home or a public building, this feature adds an essential layer of safety that makes a real difference.



2) Optional Battery Backup



A critical safety feature is optional battery backup, which is highly recommended. This feature is especially important in emergencies, as it ensures mobility isn't compromised when it matters most. Knowing that there is a reliable power source ready to kick in can provide peace of mind for users and their families.



3) Keycard Access



Many enclosed wheelchair lifts come with keycard access. This feature is a game-changer, particularly in commercial settings where controlling who uses the lift is essential. By restricting access to authorized individuals, keycard systems help prevent misuse, ensuring that only those who genuinely need the lift can operate it. It is an added layer of security that gives both users and building managers peace of mind.



