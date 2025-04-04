Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --Access Elevator is a leading provider and installer of custom elevators in Carnegie, PA, Plum, PA, Syracuse NY, Mount Oliver, PA, Dormont, PA, Fox Chapel, and the surrounding areas. While many homeowners choose to install their custom elevator in a bedroom or other commonly used space in their home, Access Elevator points out that there are many other installation options that save space and offer optimal function.



According to Access Elevator, here are three ideal custom elevator lift installation applications for homeowners:



1) Closet Installation



A custom elevator can be an excellent addition to a closet, providing a practical solution in multi-level homes. With compact designs, custom elevators can be seamlessly integrated into closet spaces, ensuring the area remains tidy while making it simpler to access storage on upper levels. This installation allows for both efficiency and organization, making a noticeable difference in day-to-day functionality.



2) Garage Installation



In homes where the garage serves as a storage space for heavy equipment, tools, or large boxes, a custom elevator installation can greatly enhance convenience. For homeowners who frequently move heavy items or require efficient access to upper floors, a custom elevator in the garage is the perfect solution. It ensures the smooth and safe transport, improving the overall usability of the home without sacrificing valuable space.



3) Stairwell Void Installation



Many homes feature a stairwell void which is a space beside the stairs that typically goes unused. By installing a custom elevator in this space, homeowners can transform an underutilized area into a functional, accessible feature that improves the flow of movement throughout the house. This is particularly advantageous for homes with limited square footage or space.



