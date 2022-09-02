Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --Access Elevator proudly offers home accessibility technology, such as curved stair lifts to Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. As an affordable and useful home mobility solution, curved stair lifts provide increased accessibility to aging and/or disabled individuals seeking increased independence. Curved stair lifts are also an ideal aging-in-place solution for homeowners that wish to stay in their home and live out their golden years without the need for relocation.



With a passion for educating their clients on home mobility solutions, Access Elevator shares three interesting facts about curved stair lift technology.



1) Described as a chair that "goeth up and down", Historians believe that the infamous King Henry VIII was the first human in the world to possess stair lift technology.

2) Most standard curved stair lifts have the capacity to carry the weight of an adult polar bear. There is often no need for buyers to worry about weight capacity!

3) Stair lifts have been featured in several popular movies dating back to as early as 1957. The stair lift has been featured in Witness for the Prosecution (1957), Gremlins (1984), Up (2009), and Quartet (2012).



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family-owned business offering curved stair lifts in Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. With experience serving the community dating back to 1969, Access Elevator keeps up with the latest trends and technologies in indoor accessibility technology to arm their community with the most practical, affordable, and functional mobility solutions. With the belief that everyone should have the freedom to navigate independently, Access Elevator eliminates the burden of stairs through innovative curved stair lift technology.



In addition to providing indoor curved stair lift technology, Access Elevator offers outdoor stair lift solutions to improve outdoor accessibility. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about curved stair lifts in Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas.