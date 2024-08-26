Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2024 --Access Elevator is proud to offer a range of stairlifts including highly-sought-after Savaria lifts to Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas. While many are familiar with Savaria's reputation for quality and reliability, Access Elevator shares these three interesting features of Savaria lifts that highlight why they are a preferred choice for many homeowners in the area:



1) Heavy-Duty Continuous Charge Batteries



Savaria stairlifts feature continuous charge batteries that are twice the size of average stairlift batteries. This ensures the Savaria lift remains operational during power outages, providing reliable and uninterrupted mobility for users even in emergency situations.



2) Compact Design with Space-Saving Features



Savaria offers stairlift models with a small fold-away profile and an optional fold-up rail. These features help prevent obstructions and save space, making them ideal for homes with space constraints. The compact design ensures that the stairlift does not hinder regular use of the staircase when not in use.



3) Versatile Seating Options



Savaria stairlifts come with multiple seat options, including heavy-duty seats that can accommodate larger weight capacities of 350-400 pounds. This versatility allows users to choose a seat that best fits their needs, ensuring comfort and safety. The ability to select different seat types makes Savaria stairlifts a flexible solution for a wide range of users.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has been providing reliable and safe mobility solutions to homeowners in Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas since 1969. Through Savaria lifts, home elevators, platform lifts, and more, Access Elevator continues to enhance the independence and quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges.



From aging individuals who want to remain in their family homes to individuals with mobility challenges seeking greater independence, Access Elevator provides tailored solutions that cater to diverse needs. Visit www.accesselevator.com today to learn more about Savaria lifts for Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas.