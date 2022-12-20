Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2022 --Access Elevator is proud to provide practical and cost-effective wheelchair lifts to Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Buffalo, Erie, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. While the average lifespan of a wheelchair lifts is ten years, give or take, eventually all wheelchair lifts will need to be replaced.



Access Elevator shares three obvious signs that wheelchair lifts need to be replaced for when that time comes:



1. The Lift is Making Too Much Noise

Wheelchair lift technology is designed to run quietly. If wheelchair lifts are making loud screeching noises or squeals, then it is a definite sign that the wheelchair lift in question requires repairs or replacement.



2. There is a Consistent Jerking Movement

When wheelchair lifts are close to the end of their lifespan, they may start to make a jerking movement while in operation. This is a clear indication that it is time to look for new wheelchair lift technology.



3.The Lift Stops in the Wrong Place

When wheelchair lifts are stopping in the wrong place, this is a clear sign that the brakes are starting to fail, which can be a safety concern. If this begins to happen, then it is time for a new wheelchair lift.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator makes life easier by offering wheelchair lifts to Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Buffalo, Erie, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. Ideal for both commercial and personal application, Access Elevator works with their clients to find the ideal wheelchair lift technology needed to improve accessibility both indoors and outside.



By partnering with the top wheelchair lift manufacturers in the business, Access Elevator ensures that their clients have the wheelchair lift solutions needed to enhance accessibility and independence for individuals with limited mobility. Since 1969, Access Elevator has been changing the game in mobility technology! Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about wheelchair lifts in Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Buffalo, Erie, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas.