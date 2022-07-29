Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2022 --Access Elevator provides a range of home elevator models to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Erie, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. While home elevators provide homeowners with a wide range of benefits, they can become troublesome when maintenance is required.



It is best to catch elevator maintenance issues early on, which is why Access Elevator shares these top three signs that home elevators require professional maintenance.



1. Unlevel Stops

When home elevators are not functioning as they should, it may cause uneven stops that not only indicate the need for repairs, but may cause tripping hazards. Even an inch of space can cause major issues.



2. Stalling

Stalling or sticking elevators can be a major hazard, especially when they stall with passengers in it. Home elevator owners should call a technician right away if their elevator is stalling or sticking.



3. Sticking Doors

When home elevator doors are on the brink of jamming, they will likely start to stick. When doors start sticking or need to be opened manually, home elevator owners should cease operation and get in touch with a technician immediately.



