Parents Do Not Want to Leave Their Homes Anymore

If aging individuals do not want to leave their home, it could be a sign that they are struggling with mobility, in which case, it may be time to explore some indoor accessibility solutions, such as residential elevators, for their aging parent(s).



When Doctors Recommend It

Oftentimes, physicians will recommend indoor mobility solutions for their patients. This is a clear sign that it is time for an individual or their adult child to invest in indoor mobility technologies.



When Aging Parents Slip or Fall Using Stairs

The most compelling reason for adult children to purchase their parents indoor mobility technology is if one or both parents has fallen or lost their footing walking up and down stairs. Falls can cause a wide range of medical complications and in some cases lead to death.



