Buffalo, NY -- 11/07/2024 --Access Elevator is the premier choice for residential elevators in Fox Chapel, PA, Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, PA, Buffalo, Erie, Morgantown, WV, and the surrounding areas. Offering a wide range of residential elevator models, they have a solution for any homeowner and any need.



While residential elevators are a fantastic choice for homeowners who are looking for permanent accessibility solutions, there are many considerations that come along with installing a residential elevator. According to Access Elevator here are 3 things that homeowners should know before they install a residential elevator:



Budget Considerations



Installing a residential elevator is a substantial investment, with costs that can vary depending on the type, model, and level of customization. Beyond just the purchase price, it is important to factor in the costs of installation, ongoing maintenance, and any necessary home modifications. Some elevators may also require permits or inspections, adding to the overall expense.



Space and Structural Requirements



Space and structural considerations are key when planning to install a residential elevator. The amount of space needed will depend on the elevator model, as each type requires different accommodations for the shaft, machinery, and control systems. Some elevators might need a machine room or a pit, while others, such as pneumatic or shaftless models, are designed to fit more compact spaces.



Safety and Accessibility



Safety is paramount when deciding to install a residential elevator. Modern elevators are equipped with numerous safety features, including emergency stop buttons, battery backups, and automatic door systems. To ensure that the chosen elevator meets all safety and accessibility needs, it's essential to consult with an accessibility expert who can guide you through the options.



