1) Regular Maintenance - Regular maintenance checks are essential for ensuring the smooth operation of a residential elevator as they help detect any potential issues early on, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

2) Adhere to Weight Capacity - Adhering to weight capacity guidelines is crucial as overloading the elevator can cause unnecessary strain on its mechanical components, leading to increased wear and heightened risk of accidents.

3) Supervise Children & Animals - Supervising children and pets is vital to prevent accidents and injuries, as elevators can pose potential hazards if not used properly, especially for vulnerable individuals.

4) Be Prepared for Emergencies - Emergency preparedness is critical for ensuring everyone's safety in the event of unexpected situations, such as power outages or mechanical failures, where knowing the correct procedures can prevent panic and injuries.

5) Keep Entryways Clear - Keeping entryways clear of clutter not only ensures smooth operation but also reduces the risk of accidents, such as tripping hazards or obstruction of the elevator doors, promoting a safer environment for all occupants.



