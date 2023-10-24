Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2023 --Access Elevator makes life easier for aging individuals and those with mobility challenges by enhancing safety with chair lifts in Rochester, Erie, and Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. While the nature of chair lifts themselves are to improve safety, there are some safety procedures and precautions chair lift users should be aware of to ensure a secure ride.



According to Access Elevator, five of the top chair lift safety tips that all riders should know include:



1) Secure Entry & Exit - Users need to exercise caution when entering and exiting from chair lifts, making certain that the lift is completely still and firmly positioned before attempting to embark or disembark.

2) Proper Seating - It is crucial to assume a secure seating position within the chair, ensuring that all body parts are within the lift, this includes fastening any provided safety belts for added protection.

3) Adhering to Weight Guidelines - Staying within the weight limits recommended by the chair lift's manufacturer is crucial, as overloading the chair lift can compromise its stability and overall safety.

4) Scheduled Maintenance - Regularly scheduled maintenance checks are paramount to confirm the chair lift's peak performance. These maintenance checks need to include the thorough examinations of both mechanical components and safety features to guarantee reliability.

5) Emergency Preparedness - Familiarity with the chair lift's emergency stop button is essential. Being well-versed in the operation of this critical feature can be the key to quick emergency response and accident prevention.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator proudly offers chair lifts to Rochester, Erie, and Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. With a profound commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals facing mobility challenges, Access Elevator has collaborated with the nation's premier manufacturers to offer affordable and dependable chair lift solutions to their valued clients.



Since 1969, Access Elevator has been helping individuals and families improve safety, independence, and mobility through chair lift solutions. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about chair lifts in Rochester, Erie, and Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas.