Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2022 --Access Elevator provides curved stair lifts in Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas. Curved stair lifts are a common indoor mobility solution for aging and physically disabled individuals, but it can be difficult for curved stair lift owners to identify when their stair lift may require maintenance. That is why Access Elevator has provided the following list of signs that it is time for curved stair lift maintenance:



1. When curved stair lifts make on-going chirping or beeping noises, even when plugged in.

2. When curved stair lifts stop in the middle of staircases, or during regular use.

3. When a scraping noise is heard when going up and down stairs.

4. When visible parts are noticeably cracked or broken.

5. When covers on curved stair lifts are loose, rattling, broken, or mis-fastened.

6. When there are exposed wires on the tracks and/or lift itself–these wires will eventually break.

7. When bushings, fittings, or worn stair lift parts cause a visible black or gray dust.

8. When curved stair lifts stop arbitrarily, either due to a short or safety adjustment.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is passionate about providing their clients with the most practical and affordable home accessibility technologies, such as curved stair lifts for Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas. With over half a century of experience in home mobility solutions, Access Elevator is the preferred choice for homeowners that want to increase indoor mobility and the value of their homes.



By partnering with the most respected brands in curved stair lift technology, such as Stannah, Access Elevator provides clients with the functional accessibility solutions that will last for years to come. To learn more about Access Elevator and curved stair lifts in Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas, visit www.accesselevator.com.