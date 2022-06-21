Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2022 --Access Elevator offers platform lifts in Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. While the goal and function of platform lift technology is the same, not all lifts are built the same, which is why many individuals are overwhelmed by their options when searching for the right platform lift for their home or business.



Here is brief guide offered by Access Elevator to help buyers understand some of their lift options:



Cabin Platform Lifts - Much like an elevator, cabin platform lifts function with one touch and are equipped with flooring, walls, and a ceiling.



Enclosed Platform Lifts - These platform lifts move up and down within an enclosed structure and use constant pressure to function.



Open Platform Lifts - Unlike enclosed lifts, the open platform lift has an open structure that moves up and down vertically on a guarded platform. This lift is ideal for short distances.



Wheelchair Platform Lifts - This type of platform lift is often called an inclined platform lift and can be installed directly on stairwells for safe transport up and down stairs.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides a range of commercial and residential mobility solutions such as platform lifts in Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. With strong partnerships with the most reputable manufacturers in the platform lift business, Access Elevator ensures that their clients are getting the most from their investment and works closely with their clients to find the ideal technologies that fit their needs and budget. Access Elevator has a range of platform lift technologies to choose from including shaftway platform lifts, portable vertical platform lifts, unenclosed platform lifts, and more.



With a professional team of technicians in their corner, Access Elevator installs lifts efficiently with minimal interruption to their clients home/building and routine.