Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2023 --Access Elevator is proud to help businesses and homeowners create a more inclusive and accessible environment through wheelchair lifts for Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. While chair lifts function to increase accessibility and mobility for individuals confined to wheelchairs or those who struggle with the burden of stairs and steps, commercial chair lifts must comply with strict Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards to ensure optimal safety and function.



The ADA provides comprehensive regulations and standards that businesses must follow to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Compliance with ADA requirements not only protects businesses from legal liabilities but also demonstrates their commitment to creating an inclusive environment. These requirements include:



The chair lift must possess a minimum weight capacity of 500 pounds or greater.



The platform dimensions should measure at least 30 inches in width and 48 inches in depth, ensuring sufficient space for wheelchair users.



The height of the platform should not exceed 19 inches above ground level, facilitating convenient boarding and disembarking for wheelchair users.



Safety features, including a non-slip platform surface, secure handrails on both sides, and obstruction-detecting safety sensors, must be incorporated into the chair lift.



There should be ample clear floor space adjacent to the chair lift to enable wheelchair maneuverability, with a minimum width of 36 inches.



Accessible controls that are easily reachable and operable, including large buttons or controls for individuals with visual impairments, should be integrated into the chair lift.



Adequate signage and labeling should be prominently displayed, indicating the chair lift's location and providing instructions for its use.



The installation of the chair lift must adhere to relevant building codes and regulations.



