Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2022 --Access Elevator is dedicated to offering their clients the best technologies on the market, which is why they offer Savaria lifts to Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. One of the top manufacturers of lift technology, Access Elevator shares an inside look into Savaria and why their lift technologies are so special.



Brief History

While Savaria was originally founded in 1979, new ownership created strong growth in 1989 when Savaria was purchased by Marcel Bourassa. Now just a few decades later, Savaria employs over 2,300 people and continues to produce a wide selection of mobility solutions to an international audience.



The Savaria Mission

The mission of Savaria is simple, to provide "better mobility for life". With a focus on long-term solutions, Savaria designs and produces the most advanced lifts, elevators, and other reliable accessibility solutions to aging and physically challenged populations.



Savaria Lifts & Technologies

Savaria specializes in creating long-lasting technologies to improve accessibility in homes and businesses. Here are some of the most popular Savaria lifts and technologies on the market:



- Unenclosed Lifts

- Inclined Platform Lifts

- LU/LA Elevators

- Infinity Elevators, and more!



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator proudly provides Savaria lifts in Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Founded in 1969, Access Elevator has over 50 years of experience offering homes and businesses with the most advanced and reliable accessibility technologies. From chair lifts, home elevators, stair lifts, and more, Access Elevator works with their clients to find the right technologies at the right price.



Not only does Access Elevator help their clients find reliable technologies, but they ensure that all lifts are installed to comply with ADA standards, cutting no corners when it comes to lift installation. To learn more about Access Elevator and Savaria lifts for Buffalo, and the surrounding areas visit www.accesselevator.com today.