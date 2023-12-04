Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2023 --Access Elevator is proud to offer a wide selection of home elevators to Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. While home elevators are created for function, they are also a big part of the overall structure of a home and should reflect the unique preferences of homeowners. That is why Access Elevator offers a range of home elevator customizations so their clients can get the unique look and feel that they want from their home elevator investment.



Here are some of the most common home elevator customizations for homeowners:



Custom Lighting - Customized lighting not only serves as a functional element, but also contributes to the overall aesthetics of the interior. Whether one prefers subtle, soft lighting or vibrant, colorful LEDs, the choice of lighting can establish the mood for the elevator ride.

Handrails & Hardware - Customizing the handrails and hardware to align with the chosen aesthetic can be a transformative design choice. From classic, ornate handrails to sleek, minimalist alternatives, these details play a vital role in enhancing overall design.

Cab Design: The interior of the elevator, or 'cab', can be customized with ease to fit the overall style of your home. Residential elevators offer a multitude of varying Panel style in beautiful wood and stain options.



Since 1969, Access Elevator has been a supplier of home mobility solutions, including home elevators. Offering a wide selection of home elevator styles, sizes, and features, Access Elevator is committed to enhancing the quality of life for their clients through customized mobility solutions. Their comprehensive selection of home elevators ensures that each client can find the perfect solution to fit their unique requirements and aesthetic preferences.



Whether it is a compact and space-saving design for a smaller home or a luxurious, spacious elevator for a grand residence, they have it covered.