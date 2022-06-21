Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2022 --Access Elevator is passionate about offering attractive custom elevators in Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. By offering clients customized elevator designs, Access Elevator meets their clients' unique requirements with personalized, showstopping elevators that match their clients' needs and desires.



According to Access Elevator, here are some other showstopping custom elevator designs from around the world:



1. AquaDom - This custom elevator in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Berlin, Germany runs directly through the middle of the world's largest round seawater aquarium, enabling guests to enjoy the aquarium while they ride.



2. Umeda Hankyu Elevators - Within the Umeda Hankyu Building are five unique elevator designs that each have a capacity of 102.58 square feet and can accommodate up to 80 people.



3. The Hammetschwand Lift - In Lake Lucerne, Switzerland sits the largest outdoor elevator in the continent. With a one-minute ride to the top, this elevator offers stunning lake views and has become a popular attraction for tourists all around the world.



4. Bailong Elevator - The Bailong Elevator in Hunan, China is seated against the forest cliffs and is known to be the world's largest outdoor elevator.



While adding a custom elevator for mobility in your home or business may not be considered 'landmark status' – Access Elevator can ensure it's a beautiful install within almost any space.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator carries a vast selection of indoor mobility solutions including custom elevators in Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. Serving both homeowners and businesses, it is Access Elevator's goal to offer the best mobility solutions at the best rates.



From Symmetry Elevators, PVE Vacuum Elevators, Glass Cab Elevators, and more, Access Elevator provides a range of custom elevator styles and brands to choose from. By working with their clients' needs and budget, Access Elevator aims to offer customized solutions that improve indoor independence, mobility, and safety.



Since 1969 Access Elevator has been the number one choice for mobility technology in Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. By staying current on the latest advancements in mobility technology, Access Elevator offers their clients the best custom elevator solutions available. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more!