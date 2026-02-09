Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2026 --Access Elevator is proud to provide a selection of Savaria lifts to Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Ideal for both home and commercial applications, Savaria lifts deliver tailored mobility solutions that combine innovative engineering with everyday practicality.



Here are four Savaria lift models, offered by Access Elevator, that buyers can't ignore:



1) Multilift VPL



Engineered with simplicity and strength in mind, the Multilift is an ideal vertical platform lift for both residential and commercial properties. Its design accommodates various entry and exit configurations, making it adaptable to tight or irregular spaces. With a weight capacity of 750 lbs, the Multilift delivers consistent performance in indoor installations, and can also handle harsh weather conditions if installed outdoors.



2) V-1504 VPL



The V-1504 is a versatile Savaria lift built to overcome substantial elevation changes. Capable of serving up to four stops, this lift is a strong contender for properties requiring dependable vertical transportation over extended heights. Its hydraulic system ensures smooth and quiet operation, while flexible installation options allow it to blend into both commercial and residential settings.



3) Prolift VPL



Offering a balance between luxury and utility, the Prolift stands out with its enclosed cab-like design and fast travel speed. This lift mimics the comfort of a traditional elevator while avoiding the need for extensive construction or renovation. Suitable for multi-level homes or small commercial buildings, it supports a higher weight capacity and creates a smoother, more comfortable experience for passengers seeking function and refinement.



4) Omega IPL



When accessibility needs intersect with complex architecture, the Omega inclined platform lift rises to the occasion. Designed to navigate curved or multi-landing staircases, this lift is well-suited for challenging layouts. With a folding platform and customizable features, it maintains clear stair access when not in use while delivering reliable performance when needed.



About Access Elevator



Access Elevator proudly offers Savaria lifts to Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Whether it is improving accessibility in a private residence or meeting compliance standards in a public building, these lifts offer versatile designs, smooth performance, and lasting reliability. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Savaria lifts.