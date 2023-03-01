Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2023 --Access Elevator provides straight stair lifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. While the overall purpose of straight stair lifts is to improve safety and mobility, users need to be sure that they are properly utilizing stair lifts for safe operation.



According to Access Elevator here are four straight stair lift safety tips to utilize when operating straight stair lift technology:



1. Weight Limits - Users need to be conscientious of straight stair lift weight limits. Typically stair lifts have a maximum weight capacity of about 300 lbs., give or take.

2. Obstruction Removal - Staircases need to be clear of all obstructions before use. That is why it is the best practice for homeowners to keep staircases clear at all times.

3. Buckle Up - Just like using any other machine, straight stair lift users need to remember to buckle up before traveling up and down staircases.

4. Proper Positioning - Users need to read their manuals or consult a professional to find out which position is the proper, safe position they need to be in when using their straight stair lift.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator proudly helps their clients improve independence and safety indoors with straight stair lifts for Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With the mission of enabling their clients to access the multiple levels of their home with ease, Access Elevator hopes to improve overall quality of life for individuals with limited mobility. Everyone deserves to move safely and freely within their own homes, and Access Elevators makes that happen with straight stair lifts!



In addition to providing straight stair lift technology, Access Elevator offers many different types of indoor and outdoor accessibility solutions to fit any want, need, and budget. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about straight stair lifts and other mobility solutions in Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas.