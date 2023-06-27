Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2023 --Access Elevator provides a wide range of Stannah stair lift models to Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. As an authorized dealer, Access Elevator believes in Stannah technology, regarding these lifts as one of the best options on the market.



According to Access Elevator, some of the reasons why Stannah stair stairlifts are a good choice include:



Customized Solutions

Stannah recognizes the unique nature of each staircase and offers a diverse selection of stair lift models to accommodate different configurations. Their stair lift models cater to specific needs and dimensions of the staircase.



Superior Engineering & Design

Stannah stair lifts have gained recognition for their exceptional engineering and design. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with elegant aesthetics, they produce stair lifts that are not only functional but also visually appealing.



Safety Features

Stannah places paramount importance on safety. Their stair lifts are equipped with an array of safety features, including seatbelts, sensors, and emergency stop buttons. These features offer users peace of mind and ensure ease-of-use throughout the operation of the stair lift.



Comprehensive Warranty

Stannah demonstrates confidence in the quality of their products through comprehensive warranties. This commitment to customer satisfaction guarantees that any potential concerns or issues will be promptly addressed.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a proud authorized dealer of Stannah stair lifts in Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Providing Stannah stair lift technology to homeowners and businesses in their community, Access Elevator aims to improve accessibility for aging individuals and those confined to wheelchair technology. From straight stair lifts, curved lifts, outdoor stair lifts, and more, Access Elevator has all the Stannah stair lifts needed to ensure the safety of users.



Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Stannah stair lifts for Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, and the surrounding areas!