But how do clients know when it is time to install a Stannah stair lift in the first place? Access Elevator shares these signs that a stair lift may be the right choice for individuals with limited mobility:



When Homeowners Experience Pain Climbing Stairs

If homeowners experience pain when going up and down staircases, then it is a clear sign that it is time to invest in a Stannah stair lift.



If Individuals Need Help Using Stairs

It is normal for aging individuals to require more assistance as they reach their golden years. However, if staircases have become a burden, and individuals can no longer navigate stairs on their own, it is a definite indication that a stair lift is needed.



When Homeowners are Worried About Emergency Situations

The ability to escape a home quickly is essential to safety. If homeowners are worried about what would happen in an emergency situation, then investing in a stair lift will help to provide peace of mind.



