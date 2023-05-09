Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --Access Elevator offers a wide range of custom elevators to Pittsburgh, Rochester, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Serving both businesses and residents with elevator technology, Access Elevator has ample experience equipping spaces with this practical accessibility technology.



With decades of experience in the elevator business, Access Elevator has an in-depth knowledge of what makes elevators unique, such as these fun facts they think their clients should know:



- The first record of elevators being used is in the 3rd century BC Greece. These prehistoric elevators were operated by slaves.

- Contrary to popular belief, elevators are considered one of the safest modes of transportation, beating escalators 20 to 1 in safety ratings.

- Currently there are nearly 1 million elevators operating in the United States.

- The modern elevator as we know it was created in 1853 by Elisha Graves Otis, the founder of OTIS elevators.

- In total, there are an average of 1750 miles of elevator shafts, which is more than double the mileage of subway tracks.

- Continually pressing the elevator call button will not speed up the rate at which is takes an elevator to get to you.



About Access Elevator

