Buffalo, NY -- 12/11/2023 -- Access Elevator is proud to help clients find the right straight stair lifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. But more than setting up their clients with straight stair lift technology, they ensure the longevity of units through straight stair lift maintenance plans.



- Enhanced Performance - Regular maintenance guarantees the straight stair lift operates at its peak, resulting in a smooth and reliable ride without unexpected interruptions in daily use.

- Prolonged Lifespan - Comprehensive maintenance identifies and addresses potential issues early on, preventing wear and tear. This contributes to a longer lifespan for the straight stair lift, maximizing the investment made.

- Safety Assurance - Regular maintenance involves thorough safety checks on all components, ensuring the stair lift operates in optimal condition. The safety of users is prioritized through these regular assessments.

- Cost-Effective Solution - Proactive maintenance proves to be a more cost-effective approach than reactive repairs. Identifying and resolving issues early can save from more extensive and costly repairs down the line.

- Optimized Comfort - Regular checks, including adjustments, are necessary to optimize comfort for users. A well-maintained stair lift ensures a comfortable and enjoyable experience for those who rely on its services.



Access Elevator has been the first choice for accessibility solutions, including straight stair lifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas since 1969. Regular maintenance guarantees the straight stair lift operates at its peak, identifies and addresses potential issues early on, involves thorough safety checks, proves to be a more cost-effective approach than reactive repairs, and ensures a comfortable experience for users.