Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --Access Elevator is proud to provide home elevators to Lewiston, Williamsville, East Aurora, NY, Amherst, East Amherst, Orchard Park, NY, and the surrounding areas. While home elevators are meant to increase mobility indoors, finding the right spot for installation is half of the challenge of ensuring home elevators are meeting specific needs of households.



Here are some of the common places to install a home elevator:



Living Rooms



Installing a home elevator in or near the living room can provide immediate access to central areas of the home. This placement allows family members to move effortlessly between floors without disrupting daily activities. It also ensures that visitors, children, or those with limited mobility can navigate homes with ease.



Near the Staircase



The most common location for a home elevator is adjacent to the main staircase. By aligning the elevator with the existing vertical layout, homeowners can maximize convenience without significant structural changes.



Laundry Rooms



A home elevator near the laundry area simplifies the often repetitive and physically demanding task of moving laundry between floors. This strategic placement is practical for daily chores, reducing strain and saving time, especially for households with multiple family members.



Closets



Closets and small utility areas can also serve as ideal spots for compact home elevators. These spaces often provide enough room for a vertical lift without encroaching on living areas. A well-planned elevator in a closet keeps it discreet while still offering full accessibility.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has been a leading choice for accessibility technology in the region since 1969. Providing a range of solutions, including home elevators for Lewiston, Williamsville, East Aurora, Amherst, East Amherst, Orchard Park, NY, and beyond, they combine expert craftsmanship with innovative design to create customized mobility solutions.



From the first consultation to professional elevator installation, and ongoing support, Access Elevator ensures every project enhances independence, comfort, and accessibility. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about home elevators.