In order to provide their clients with the most reliable and quality stairway lift technology, Access Elevator has partnered with Stannah, an international leader in stairway lift solutions. Beyond the basic function of traveling up and down stairwells, Stannah stairway lifts are equipped with advanced features that enhance their safety and efficiency, including:



1. Lift Calling - Stannah stairway lifts can be called up and down the track with the single press of a remote control.

2. Continuous Charge - With the continuous charge feature, stairlifts can charge-up anywhere on the track without the need to be connected to any battery charger packs.

3. Powered Swivel - In order to ensure a safe landing, Stannah lifts have a powered swivel option that provides for safe dismount.



Access Elevator has over fifty years of experience providing the best mobility solutions in their community. Serving stairway lifts in Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas, Access Elevator is equipped with the lift technology needed to improve mobility and enhance independence for aging individuals and those with limited mobility. Offering both curved and straight stairway lifts, Access Elevator has the unique solutions their clients need to equip spaces with practical mobility solutions without compromising the structural integrity of their interior spaces.



As a family owned and operated business, Access Elevator takes a personalized approach to customer service, treating every client as a member of their own family.



