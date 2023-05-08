Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --Access Elevator is the number one choice for wheelchair lifts in Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Although ideal for both commercial and residential applications, wheelchair lifts are most commonly installed in commercial spaces. However, not all chair lifts are ideal for all spaces, which is why businesses need to work with a professional when deciding on the right chair lift for their building.



Working with a professional is the best way to get the most from a chair lift investment, and Access Elevator offers some additional guidance for businesses looking to install chair lift with these tips:



Research Lift Types - Before deciding on a chair lift, building managers/owners should do their research. There are several different types of chair lift options including enclosed lifts, unenclosed lifts, shaftway chair lifts, and more!

Creating a Budget - Just like any other major purchase, businesses need to create a realistic budget and stick to it when purchasing chair lift technology.

Examining Available Space - Commercial spaces need to be measured thoroughly before chair lifts are purchased. While chair lifts are generally compact, some models require more space than others, so the correct dimensions must be taken.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator proudly offers residents and businesses with chair lifts in Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Maintaining strategic partnerships with the nation's top wheelchair lift manufacturers, Access Elevator works directly with their clients to find the ideal chair lift technology that not only matches their budget, but lasts for years to come. From commercial chair lift replacements to new construction installation, Access Elevator is there to meet all of their clients' needs.



Since 1969, Access Elevator has been the preferred choice for chair lift solutions throughout Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more.