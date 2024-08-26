Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2024 --Access Elevator is proud to offer straight stair lifts to Buffalo, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Working closely with their clients to understand their unique needs and preferences, Access Elevator ensures a personalized and tailored stair lift solution for every home.



For homeowners who have decided to invest in a straight stair lift for their home, Access Elevator has shared these pro tips to ensure a successful installation process:



- Clearing the Stairs - Prior to the installation day, the homeowner should clear the area surrounding the stairs. This involves removing any furniture, decorations, or objects that might hinder the installation team's work.

- Accessibility and Parking - Homeowners should ensure that there is unobstructed access to their home, particularly near the stairs where the installation will occur. They should also arrange for a designated parking space for the installation team's vehicle.

- Trusting the Professionals - It is advisable to let the experienced professionals handle the entire installation process on the scheduled day. To ensure a smooth installation process, homeowners should refrain from interfering and allow the experts to focus without distractions.

- Final Adjustments and Cleanup - Following the installation, the team will perform testing and make any necessary adjustments to ensure the stair lift's optimal functionality. Homeowners should not be concerned if adjustments are needed as it is part of the process and standard practice.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is the premier choice for straight stair lifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas. Since 1969, Access Elevator has been going the extra mile to provide top-notch mobility solutions and exceptional customer service. With decades of experience in the industry, Access Elevator has gained a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and expertise.



Visit https://www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/straight/ to learn more about straight stair lifts for Buffalo, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY and the surrounding areas today!