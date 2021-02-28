Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to offer a wide range of mobility products, including stair lifts. People with limited mobility for a myriad of reasons find using stairs in the usual manner to be unsafe and potentially harmful. This can happen at any age and makes accessibility in the home much more difficult.



Stair lifts utilize the same footprint of a home's stairway to provide safe and effective transport between floors. Numerous safety features are now standard on all stair lifts that Access Elevator represents. Optional features in specific situations help to ensure that all household members remain safe with the addition of a stair lift.



Whether you are looking for a temporary or rental situation for a stair lift due to an injury, illness, or surgery, or if you are needing a permanent installation in your home, Access Elevator has expert technicians that will provide you all the information you need to make a sound choice.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are. These stair lifts provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



About Access Elevator

