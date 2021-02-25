Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --Access Elevator answers the most frequently asked questions about curved stair lifts to help their clients in Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas find the right lift technology for their homes.



As leaders in home mobility, Access Elevator has been offering its unique expertise to clients, so they can find the best mobility solutions for their unique requirements. The following are a few frequently asked questions that Access Elevator has answered about curved stair lifts:



What's the difference between a straight and curved stair lift?



Unlike straight stair lifts that accommodate stair lifts with no turns or custom features, a curved stair lift is custom-built to accommodate all staircases, no matter how many turns, twists, or bends.



Who benefits from curved stair lifts?

Stair lifts are ideal for anyone living in a multi-story home with limited mobility. This may include elderly individuals or anyone with a handicap or restriction that hinders them from going up and down stairs with ease. In homes with stairs that turn, a curved stair lift may be an ideal solution to improve mobility in the house.



How long does it take to install a curved stair lift?

While curved stair lifts require a bit of custom planning to fit the specific curves and turns of staircases, curved stair lifts can be installed in an average of 3-5 hours with minimal interruption to homes and routines.



Access Elevator is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to helping their clients find the right home mobility solutions such as curved stair lift technology.



