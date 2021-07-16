Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --Access Elevator offers curved stair lift technology to their clients in Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Carrying Stannah curved stair lift models, Access Elevator carries stair lift technology with additional safety features to keep their clients safe.



Stairs can cause a complicated issue for homeowners with limited mobility. While many homeowners choose to relocate from their family homes, Access Elevator offers their clients a more affordable and desirable way to stay put and have full access and freedom indoors.



Curved stair lifts accommodate the unique features of staircases and are custom-built to fit over rails without compromising style. While curved stair lifts offer increased mobility, not all lifts are the same! Access Elevator offers optimal stair lift technology from Stannah that is equipped with additional safety features such as:



- Continuous Charge - Stannah curved stair lifts offer a continuous charge allowing the chair to be recharged anywhere on the track.



- Power Swivel - The power swivel feature eliminates manual swivel functions, making dismounting safe and hassle-free.



- Parking & Calling - With an easy-to-operate control, users can call and park curved stair lifts easily from the use of remote controls.



- Power Footplate - The power footplate reduces the need to bend down and manually move footplates.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator serves Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas with quality curved stair lift technology. By offering the best stair lift technology on the market, Access Elevator offers their clients optimal safety and function--ideal for aging-in-place.



As a family-owned and operated business with over 50 years of experience, Access Elevator treats all of its clients as a part of the family, working diligently to find clients the mobility solutions that match their wants, needs, and budgets. For more info on Access Elevator visit www.accesselevator.com today!