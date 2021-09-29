Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Access Elevator serves homeowners living in Rochester, Erie, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, and the surrounding areas with home elevator technology. In addition to helping their clients find the right home elevator solutions, Access Elevator also discusses safety tips for homeowners who've recently had home elevators installed, including:



- Understanding Safety Features of Each Home Elevator



Every home elevator comes equipped with safety features. This may include emergency calls, shut-off functions, and optional handrails. However, most home elevator owners are not aware of all the safety features available to them. Access Elevator suggests that owners discuss or read the documentation on the unique safety features of home elevators prior to making a purchase.



- Safe Entry & Exit of Home Elevators



Most home elevator owners do not realize that entering and exiting home elevators is the most dangerous part. From fall dangers to getting pinched by doors, there is always a risk when entering and exiting elevators. Access Elevator suggests utilizing handrails to avoid fall risks when entering and exiting home elevators.



- Awareness of Home Elevator Weight Restrictions



Unlike large commercial elevators, home elevator technology typically has strict weight guidelines that users need to follow. Depending on weight requirements, elevator users should never exceed home elevator weight requirements, as this can cause serious safety risks. Access Elevator also warns about calculating additional weight such as wheelchairs, etc.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is proud to provide a range of home elevator solutions to homeowners throughout Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Erie, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. Since 1969, Access Elevator has stayed current on the latest trend and technologies in home elevator solutions to improve their client's experiences with home elevator technology.



Working with respected home elevator manufacturers, Access Elevator works closely with homeowners to find the right home elevator technology that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations. For more information on home elevator technology visit www.accesselevator.com today!