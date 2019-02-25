Access Elevators Offers Best Quality Unenclosed Wheelchair Lifts

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --There is one company that has been the most reliable source for mobility solutions. They have been providing the best designs in wheelchair and stair lifts as well as unclosed wheelchair lifts. The company brings their years of experience in designing and bringing forth the best mobility solutions that can make life easier for all those who have the issues with walking around freely or without any support or who are restricted to the wheelchair. Their house becomes hostile to them, and they have trouble accessing the various floors and other areas of the house. That is when it becomes necessary to invest in any mobility solution that can make their home more user-friendly. Access Elevator is that well-known company that is the source for Lula elevators as well as unenclosed wheelchair lifts.



Access Elevator is a family business that opened their doors in 1969, and since then they have been serving every need of their customers. When the business came into being, the company only focused on providing modification and repair. They, however, did not want to keep things restricted to that. That is why their staff updated themselves to meet the various requirements of their clients.



The unenclosed wheelchair lifts take down the barriers that one faces related to their daily life while moving about the house. Wheelchair lifts offer a cost-effective solution without compromising on the architectural character. The enclosed wheelchair lifts can be installed quickly, and not only that, they come with an 'articulating' base and carriage design which allows the unit to be folded to a width of 21 inches without removing the carriage. The added features that make unenclosed wheelchair lifts industry leading are that they are environment-friendly, whisper quiet and are available in more than 20 optional colors.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator delivers highly functioning stair lifts, unenclosed wheelchair lifts, and home elevators to customers throughout Erie, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.