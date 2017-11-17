Access Elevators Offers Chair Lifts in Pittsburgh and Erie to Help Seniors Get Back Independence

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Access Elevator & Lift are rightfully counted as one of the best in the industry for offering installation of wheel chair lifts in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Erie New York. Not only are they known for their excellent products, but their approach towards their clients' make them undoubtedly one of the most dependable and trusted installers for wheelchair lifts as well as home elevators in Pittsburgh. All of the wheelchair lift products from Access Elevator & Lift are designed to overcome architectural barriers. Whether it is at one's home, or place of business does not matter. Access Elevator & Lift caters to the needs of their clients' at all costs.



Experts associated with Access Elevator & Lift give the reasons for which the company is known to provide wheel chair lifts In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Erie New York that are industry leading and unique. The wheelchair lifts are known to carry a 4-year warranty and are engineered in a way to allow cost-effective repairs. The lift is the only Vertical Wheelchair Lift that uses the patented A.W.A.R.E.TM Diagnostics System: Active Wiring, Accessories, Relay & Electronics Diagnosis System (A.W.A.R.E.) is a fully functional on-board diagnostics system to manage and monitor every critical function of the lift. This is available only through the local access distributor. The lifts are classy in appearance, energy savers, and environment-friendly. The lifts undergo all necessary security precaution measures so that there are no unwanted incidents.



As one of the premier providers of wheel chair lifts in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Erie New York, Access Elevator & Lift is committed to providing expert engineering, craftsmanship, thoughtful construction all at affordable price. There are various models to choose from that includes The VPC-UL (Unenclosed Wheelchair Lift), The VPC- SL (Shaftway Wheelchair Lift), The VPC-EL (Enclosure Wheelchair Lift), Hybrid wheelchair lift and more. Get in touch today.



About Access Elevator & Lift

Access Elevator & Lift is one of the recognized companies offering wheel chair lifts, stair lifts and home elevators in Pittsburgh.