Custom elevators have become a popular option for homeowners in the Central and Western New York area for the last decade. While home mobility solutions such as platform lifts, wheelchair lifts, stairlifts, etc., are a functional solution to limited mobility, nothing beats the convenience and safety of custom elevators.



PVE vacuum elevators utilize air pressure to create a pressurized environment for travel up and down levels with ease. As an eco-friendly option, these home elevators are available in three attractive styles: PVE30, PVE37, and PVE52.



Stiltz elevators are a home elevator option known for their unique design and affordability. With speeds of up to 36 feet per minute, the Stiltz elevator offers longevity and reliability traveling up and down levels quickly and safely. This custom elevator option has become a popular choice due to its safety and space efficiency and comes in two sleek models: Duo & Trio.



For commercial applications, LU/LA elevators provide an ideal solution where traditional passenger elevators are not an option.



Access Elevator offers custom elevator options to homeowners and businesses in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Through the careful analysis of available space, budget, and client requirements, Access Elevator aims to provide the highest quality mobility solutions at the best rates.



With over 50 years of experience and a passion for helping others, the team of skilled technicians at Access Elevator is dedicated to offering lasting solutions to indoor and outdoor mobility issues. To learn more about custom elevators, visit www.accesselevator.com today!