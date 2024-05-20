Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2024 --Access Elevator is the preferred choice for Stiltz elevators in Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Ideal for residential applications, Stiltz elevators have a legacy of reliability, innovation, and safety, making them a trusted solution for enhancing accessibility and convenience in homes.



When selecting a Stiltz elevator for residential applications, homeowners have an important choice between Duo and Trio Stiltz elevator options, both with their unique features and benefits. Here are some key features that can help homeowners decide which model is ideal for their space:



Duo Stiltz Elevator



The Duo Stiltz Elevator offers a versatile and space-saving solution for homeowners, allowing for placement in various areas of the home with ease and adaptability. Its compact design seamlessly integrates into the surroundings, catering to those who prefer an efficient and inconspicuous elevator option. The intelligent electric motor drive system ensures a smooth and quiet ride, enhancing the overall comfort and satisfaction of users.



Trio Stiltz Elevator



Tailored specifically for wheelchair accessibility, the Trio Stiltz Elevator provides a spacious and accommodating travel experience. Its design caters to standard-sized wheelchairs, walkers, or rollators, making it an excellent choice for individuals with mobility challenges. With convenient features like hold-to-run controls, a full-height light curtain, and a thru-car design, users can enter and exit the elevator effortlessly from either side, ensuring maximum convenience and safety.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator helps their clients find the right Stiltz elevators for their homes in Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Erie, or the surrounding areas. With a reputation for excellence dating back to 1969, Access Elevator has established itself as a leader in the mobility solutions industry. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing top-notch service, from initial consultation to installation and maintenance, ensuring that each client receives a Stiltz elevator that meets their specific needs and exceeds their expectations.



