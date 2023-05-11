Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --Access Elevator proudly offers advanced platform lift solutions to Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. With over five decades of experience, Access Elevator has kept up on the latest trends in mobility technology to provide their clients with the most advanced lifts available.



But what exactly is a platform lift?



According to Access Elevator, a platform lift, or wheelchair platform lift, is a mobility device that is utilized to safely lift platforms over stairs and inclines. Much like an elevator, platform lifts eliminate the burden of stairs and steps.



There are several unique parts of platform lifts that make up its anatomy:



? Platform - The platform is the base of the lift, sitting in a fixed position and equipped with safety rails, movable panels, and steel plates.

? Drive/Traction System - Depending on the lift itself, platform lifts can be driven by screw drives, AC motor drivers, DC motor drivers, or hydraulic pressure.

? Control Panel - The control panel of a platform lift is placed inside the lift. This panel sends the message to the lift to power on, relay, time relay, down relay, and other functions.



Together, these parts make up the anatomy of a wheelchair lift, which can substantially increase safety and mobility for users!



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has over five decades of experience offering mobility solutions to homeowners and businesses in their community. Serving platform lifts to Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas, Access Elevator has become the premier supplier of quality mobility solutions for residential and commercial use in their area.



Whether clients are looking to install platform lifts for the first time, or upgrade their outdated platform lift technology, the team of highly skilled technicians at Access Elevator works directly with clients to meet their needs and surpass their expectations.



Using their ample knowledge of platform lift technology, and connections with the nation's top manufacturers in platform lifts, Access Elevator ensures that their clients get the most from their platform lift investments. Those interested should visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about platform lifts for Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas.