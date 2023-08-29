Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2023 --Access Elevator is proud to be considered the top choice for curved stair lifts in Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. While curved stair lift installation is best left to professional technicians, Access Elevator provides this list of practical tips that enable homeowners to optimally prepare for curved stair lift installation in their home:



- Clearing Pathways - To prepare the home for curved stair lift installation, it is important for homeowners to clear the pathway by removing any obstacles that might obstruct the stair lift's path. This includes furniture, decor, or personal belongings that may hinder a smooth installation process.

- Special Electrical Requirements - Before the curved stair lift installation, it is advisable for homeowners to check if there is an accessible electrical outlet near the staircase area. In the event that there is not an outlet available, homeowners should seek the assistance of a professional electrician to have an outlet installed before the scheduled installation date. This ensures that the stair lift will have a reliable power source, enabling smooth operation once installed.

- Securing Loose Carpets - In order to ensure safety and avoid any potential hazards or interference, it is important to secure loose carpets or rugs along the stairwell prior to the installation of the curved stair lift. This precautionary measure will establish a stable foundation for the stair lift tracks, allowing for smooth and uninterrupted movement.

- Communicating Requirements - It is important to communicate any specific needs or considerations to the curved stair lift installation team. This includes informing them about requirements such as wall-mounted handrails, unique architectural features, or any necessary structural modifications.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is the premier choice for curved stair lifts in Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Due to their extensive experience in the field and commitment to providing their clients with the most practical and affordable mobility solutions, Access Elevator shines as the best choice for residential and commercial mobility technology in their community.



With a reputation for high-quality curved stair lift products, professional installations, and ongoing support, Access Elevator provides extensive support to their clients when and where it is most needed. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about curved stair lifts in Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas.