Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2023 --Access Elevator is the leading supplier of stairway lifts in Ithaca, NY, Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. Working directly with families, the Access Elevator team helps their clients determine if stairway lifts are the right choice for individuals, or their loved ones, with this checklist:



- The presence of challenges that hinder ability to climb stairs: If individuals or their loved one experience difficulty climbing stairs due to physical limitations, a stairway lift can provide a safe and convenient solution.

- A noticeable decrease in independence due to limited mobility: A noticeable increase in dependence on others to navigate stairs might signal the need for a stairway lift to restore a sense of independence.

- Increased fear of falling when going up or down stairs alone: A growing fear of falling or reluctance to use stairs could be an indication that a stairway lift can enhance safety and confidence for homeowners and their loved ones.

- Reduced access to homes due to accessibility: If certain areas of a home have become less accessible due to stairs, a stairway lift can open these spaces, ensuring that all areas of homes remain comfortably within reach.

- When navigating stairs begins to impact everyday life: Individuals should address how the challenges of navigating stairs impact daily life. If it hinders routine activities, a stairway lift may offer a transformative solution.



About Access Elevator

Since 1969 Access Elevator has been the premier choice for stairway lifts in Ithaca, NY, Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. As a family-owned business, they understand the impact that stairs can have on individuals and their loved ones, and match up their clients with the stairway lifts that increase accessibility and safety within homes. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about stairway lifts in Ithaca, NY, Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas.