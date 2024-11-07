Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2024 --Access Elevator is the leading supplier of stairway lifts for Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. While the benefits of stairway lifts are undeniable, these lifts also need to be equipped with essential safety technology to ensure safety for every use.



To make sure that homeowners get the most from their investment in stairway lifts, Access Elevator has shared these three safety features of stairway lifts that users should not compromise on when choosing a lift for their homes:



Backup Batteries



Stairway lift backup batteries are designed to kick in automatically when the power goes out, so users will not be left stranded mid-ride, offering extra peace of mind in any situation. When selecting a stairway lift, homeowners should always select a lift with backup batteries.



Swivel Seating



Getting on and off a stairway lift can be one of the trickier moments during use, especially if the lift is positioned on a narrow or steep staircase. Swivel seating allows stairway lift seats to turn at the top of the stairs, making it safer and easier to exit the lift, especially for those who struggle with balance.



Seat Belts



Safety belts, or seat belts, may seem like a small feature, but they play a vital role in keeping users secure during their ride. A stairway lift seat belt helps to stabilize users, ensuring they remain safely seated throughout the journey.



Access Elevator is proud to offer a wide range of stairway lifts to Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Whether their clients are looking to improve safety for themselves, or a loved one, Access Elevator works closely with clients to find the perfect, safe lift for their home.



