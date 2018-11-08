Access Elevators & Stairlifts Offers a Full Line of Robust Chair Lifts and Stair Lifts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --A stair chair lift, with its incredible features, is an excellent option for the elderly, disabled, and other mobility challenged individuals who cannot climb stairs. A residential stair chair lift can be an ideal choice for such loved ones to get back their independence. Likewise, stair chair lifts installed in public facilities are equally of great help to the public.



Access Elevators & Stairlifts is a well-known company offering a full line of chair lifts and stair lifts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The chair lifts and stair lifts are not only durable and virtually maintenance free, but also extremely safe for use. By accommodating all types of wheelchairs, these chair lifts offer a smooth, comfortable, and safe ride. These stairlifts can surely enhance the value of one's house.



The most significant advantage of stairlifts is that they can be used to carry laundry, groceries, and anything else between the floors. One can use it per one's personal needs. Available in a wide range of models, one can choose the right one that can meet both indoor and outdoor requirements. To ensure users safe movement, one should look for the electric stair lifts as well as other stair chair lifts that come up with excellent safety features.



As one of the most trusted providers of accessibility equipment and residential elevators, the company has been promoting a healthy lifestyle since 1969. Be it compact and easy to use Stannah Sienna or luxurious custom Stannah Starla; one can choose from the complete line of robust standard stair lifts. The highly skilled and trained staff is available to provide one with a complimentary and personal assessment of one's specific needs. At Access Elevators & Stairlifts, they can accommodate virtually every stairway shape, size, and angle.



