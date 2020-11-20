Access Energies That Can Activate and Strengthen the Connection to the Heart and Higher Self

Victoria, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --Considered a holistic method of self-rediscovery, Light Codes offer access to gentle, proficient energies that can activate and strengthen the connection between the heart, higher self, and soul. Engaging with simple exercises, meditations, and affirmations can increase consciousness and awareness, and raise the energetic vibration of the entire being. Energy is everything, and in this extraordinary book, Light Codes for the Soul, Laara shows the way back to the energy that feeds the soul.



As an internationally recognized energy healer, Laara is committed to providing healing modalities and techniques that are accessible to everyone. Laara condenses the multidimensional energetic messages of Light Language into the form of Light Codes, making the sacred art of Light Language relatable to all who choose to interact with them.



The Light Codes found within this special book spark a spiritual journey back to the moment of "the soul fracture," the root of our confusion and emotional pain. Whether led by the curiosity to dive into spirituality for the first time, or seasoned Lightworkers seeking to enrich the human experience in new ways, these Light Codes will help to create an abundant life. Light Codes for the Soul is a gift of self-love and self-care to help in the search of that life-changing "something" that until now we could never seem to find.



"A wonderful well of useful and inspiring aspects of any seeker's spiritual journey, filling one's cup with wisdom while having a part in releasing ancient traumas and pain." - Ian Byington



About Laara

Laara is a certified Reiki Master, Karuna Reiki Master, Magnified Healing, Theta Healing, Therapeutic Touch and a HeartMath® Certified Trainer. She continues her healing and spiritual education with acclaimed healer Rosalyn L. Bruyere, and other cherished mentors. Using her unique abilities coupled with powerful teachings and training, Laara offers essential healing information and frequencies for those on a journey of healing. She develops cutting edge healing methods that are easy to use and available to everyone through books, speaking engagements, workshops, and retreats, as well as personal distance healing sessions.