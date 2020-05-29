Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2020 --Access Elevator, Inc. is proud to announce its newest location, the Access Mobility Center, at 1314 W. College Ave. in Appleton, Wisconsin. Access Elevator is the Midwest's leader in mobility products for your home, business, or vehicle. The Access Mobility Center will be open for business June 1st, 2020 with a grand opening planned later once social distancing guidelines are relaxed.



Owner Jon Tevz says, "For over 30 years Access Elevator has helped individuals, families, and veterans make life accessible. We're proud and excited to expand our operations in Appleton to serve the entire Fox Valley region, including Stevens Point and Wausau."



Tevz continues, "From simple grab bars in the shower, to a stairlift at home, or adding a wheelchair ramp to your favorite Dodge, Honda, or Toyota minivan, Access can outfit your life to make sure you can live, work, and play where you want without barriers. 'Removing Barriers | Advancing Independence'-- that's our mission statement."



According to Tevz, his Access Mobility Center will be the largest mobility center in the region. "We have a spectacular showroom featuring a half-dozen lift chairs, two curved stair lifts, two straight stair lifts, a vertical platform or 'porch' lift, ramps of all sizes and configurations, mobility scooters, plus a lowered-floor wheelchair conversion van on display. No other mobility dealer has such expansive offerings under one roof!"



The Access Mobility Center will be led by local branch manager Andy Schleich. Schleich has over 16 years' experience in the mobility industry and has won numerous sales awards and holds several certifications from national suppliers including Bruno Independent Living Aids and VMI Vantage Mobility. A native of North Carolina, he's enjoying the beauty of the Fox Valley. "I love the way of life up here!", says Schleich.



Headquartered in Cudahy, Access Elevator, Inc. is a leader in the mobility industry for both residential and commercial clients with locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. For more information please visit the company's website at www.allaboutaccess.com.